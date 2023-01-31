‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Paying attention to things is how we show love, and Joanna and Mallory leave no stone unturned as they dive deep into the third episode of The Last of Us. They start with Bill and Frank’s story and discuss how the episode was able to portray light in the dark world that they created. Plus, they share their thoughts on the song choices throughout the episode, explain how the show’s story line differs from the game, and examine Joel and Ellie’s evolving dynamic.
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
