‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Deep Dive

Mallory and Joanna talk song choices, Joel and Ellie’s evolving dynamic, and how the show’s story line differs from the game

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
HBO


Paying attention to things is how we show love, and Joanna and Mallory leave no stone unturned as they dive deep into the third episode of The Last of Us. They start with Bill and Frank’s story and discuss how the episode was able to portray light in the dark world that they created. Plus, they share their thoughts on the song choices throughout the episode, explain how the show’s story line differs from the game, and examine Joel and Ellie’s evolving dynamic.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

