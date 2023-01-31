 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Examining a Very Concerning Coaching Carousel After Conference Championship Weekend

Plus, breaking down why Bill O’Brien was a bad hire for the Patriots and what to make of Kellen Moore joining the Chargers

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Sheil and Ben start the pod by sharing their reactions to the news of the Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new OC, which leads to a discussion about the increasingly perilous search to replace his head-coaching services in Denver. Next, Sheil breaks down why the Patriots’ hiring of Bill O’Brien was a bad hire by Bill Belichick, while Ben is slightly more optimistic about Kellen Moore’s move to the Chargers (25:35). They then get into the Cowboys’ misguided coaching outlook moving forward and speculate on the Bengals’ offseason roster moves (45:37). Finally, Sheil gives his hot take on where Tom Brady will play next season (1:06:30).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

