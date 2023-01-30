Bradley Cooper at the Eagles Game, and ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Review

On this episode of Jam Session, Juliet and Amanda discuss a wide variety of celebrity news, featuring Bradley Cooper and other celebrities spotted at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the 49ers (0:45), a Jam Session review of Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge (14:27), Lauren Sánchez’s interesting interview with The Wall Street Journal (23:12), Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination controversy (31:24), and more!
Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley
