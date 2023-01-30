 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bradley Cooper at the Eagles Game, and ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Review

Plus, Lauren Sánchez’s ‘Wall Street Journal’ interview, and more celebrity news

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


On this episode of Jam Session, Juliet and Amanda discuss a wide variety of celebrity news, featuring Bradley Cooper and other celebrities spotted at the Philadelphia Eagles game against the 49ers (0:45), a Jam Session review of Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Coolidge (14:27), Lauren Sánchez’s interesting interview with The Wall Street Journal (23:12), Andrea Riseborough’s Oscar nomination controversy (31:24), and more!

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Producer: Jade Whaley

