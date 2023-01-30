Is AI Coming for Your Media Job?

Bryan and David react to the news that BuzzFeed will be utilizing artificial intelligence throughout the company and discuss how this could impact the media landscape (5:47). Then, they talk through weekend media takeaways from the NFC and AFC championship games, from the lack of replay shots to Tony Romo’s overly enthusiastic performance in the booth (19:20), before weighing in on Rhiannon Lucy Cosslett’s column in The Guardian where she discusses the cult of book ownership and why she’s giving away her books (39:46). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
