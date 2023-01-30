 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Paris Hilton’s Baby, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ and Julia Fox’s Apartment

Plus, should Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal try acting in a rom-com next and Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André are maybe dating

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal both act in only sad or scary movies, so maybe they should try a rom-com next (1:00). Also, Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André are maybe dating, and Paris Hilton surprised everyone after welcoming her first child this week (12:23). To cap off “Jenn-uary” this week’s Cringe Mode is Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s new movie Shotgun Wedding (20:40). And is Julia Fox’s apartment tour relatable or off-putting (35:39)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

