Paris Hilton’s Baby, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ and Julia Fox’s Apartment



Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal both act in only sad or scary movies, so maybe they should try a rom-com next (1:00). Also, Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André are maybe dating, and Paris Hilton surprised everyone after welcoming her first child this week (12:23). To cap off “Jenn-uary” this week’s Cringe Mode is Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s new movie Shotgun Wedding (20:40). And is Julia Fox’s apartment tour relatable or off-putting (35:39)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

