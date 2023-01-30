Championship Chaos, Ref Debacles, and the NFL’s Stupidity



We recap the NFL’s championship Sunday, beginning with the Bengals-Chiefs game, and debate if these two teams are now truly rivals. Also, we discuss the late flag on Joseph Ossai that put the Chiefs in position to hit the game-winning field goal and what went wrong for Joe Burrow. The 49ers’ Brock Purdy injured his elbow, and then backup Josh Johnson suffered a concussion as the Eagles won the battle in the trenches and blew out the Niners. Has the championship window closed for San Francisco? Despite Purdy’s injury, we explain why he is this weekend’s biggest winner while the Empire State Building is the biggest loser.

