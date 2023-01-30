NFL Conference Championship Round Recap



Nora and Steven start by recapping the Chiefs’ thrilling win over the Bengals. They discuss the play of Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, what made the difference for the Chiefs, and more. Then, they move on to the Eagles comfortably beating the Niners. They talk about the Eagles defensive line’s impressive performance, the quarterback injuries for the Niners, and more (23:32). Lastly, they wrap up with their preliminary thoughts on an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl and the Cowboys letting go of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (43:16).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS