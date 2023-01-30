 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Conference Championship Round Recap

Nora and Steven also give their preliminary thoughts on an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl and the Cowboys letting go of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Nora and Steven start by recapping the Chiefs’ thrilling win over the Bengals. They discuss the play of Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow, what made the difference for the Chiefs, and more. Then, they move on to the Eagles comfortably beating the Niners. They talk about the Eagles defensive line’s impressive performance, the quarterback injuries for the Niners, and more (23:32). Lastly, they wrap up with their preliminary thoughts on an Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl and the Cowboys letting go of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore (43:16).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About the NFL Conference Championships

View all 6 stories

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

‘Deep Rising’ at 25 and the Lost Art of the Creature Feature

It’s tempting to imagine what could have been if the rumored ‘King Kong’ prequel had become a commercial hit instead of developing a cult following over time

By Miles Surrey

Five NBA Teams That Need to Make a Trade Before the Deadline

Which teams are one move away from being way more interesting? We propose fake trades for the Suns, Clippers, Thunder, and more.

By Michael Pina

Paris Hilton’s Baby, Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ and Julia Fox’s Apartment

Plus, should Paul Mescal and Pedro Pascal try acting in a rom-com next and Emily Ratajkowski and Eric André are maybe dating

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

The New Celebrity Chefs and the Art of Waiting in Line

Dave and Chris also feel their age with a conversation about morning pills

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Championship Chaos, Ref Debacles, and the NFL’s Stupidity

Are the Bengals and Chiefs now truly rivals, and has the championship window closed for San Francisco?

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

‘Shrinking’ Shoots for ‘Ted Lasso’ (and Misses)

The latest Apple TV+ series with a focus on therapy comes from some of the people behind ‘Ted Lasso,’ but without the same success

By Alison Herman