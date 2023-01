The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl for the second time in five years after blowing the 49ers out Sunday afternoon at the Linc. Sheil and Ben discuss the high level of coaching that the Eagles displayed and give some very early matchup predictions for the game, as they are set to face former Eagles head coach Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

