Nets Still Own the Crosstown Rivalry, and Mets Extend McNeil

Plus, JJ’s NFL championship weekend grievances

By John Jastremski
(2:47) — CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND: JJ recaps the AFC and NFC championship matchups and previews the Super Bowl.
(18:14) — JETS: Aaron Rodgers hasn’t waived his trade clause, and signs are pointed that the Jets are in on him.
(21:34) — CALLS: Callers talk Empire State Building lights.
(24:58) — KNICKS: The Knicks see their ninth straight loss to the Nets and try to maintain their spot in the playoff race.
(33:30) — METS: The Mets extend Jeff McNeil for four more years.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

