The New Celebrity Chefs and the Art of Waiting in Line

Dave and Chris also feel their age with a conversation about morning pills

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Global YouTube Star MrBeast Launches First Physical MrBeast Burger Restaurant At American Dream Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for MrBeast Burger


Dave and Chris feel their age with a conversation about morning pills, how they will approach hair loss and graying when it comes for them, and the new celebrity chefs that are taking over the food world, from Mr. Beast to Keith Lee. Then, Noelle joins them to talk about the art of waiting in line and how to act when forced to wait unnecessarily, as well as ugly vitamin packs, and the new Sierra Mist reboot Starry.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, Cory McConnell, and Gabi Marler

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

