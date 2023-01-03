 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why Audiences Have Given Up on Awards Movies

Kevin Goetz joins to discuss why many critically acclaimed films are tanking at the box office

By Matthew Belloni
Awards season is in full swing, and besides Avatar, the critically acclaimed movies are more or less tanking. Today Matt is joined by Kevin Goetz—founder and CEO of Screen Engine/ASI, a leader in content research in the entertainment industry—to discuss the holiday box office slump, the disappearance of the adult drama target audience, and what the data says about the ongoing moviegoing crisis.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Kevin Goetz
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

