Jaylen Brown Bounces Back, and Andrew Callahan on Patriots Dysfunction



Brian breaks down the thrilling Celtics overtime win over the Lakers, Jaylen Brown’s impressive performance down the stretch, and how the Celtics-Lakers rivalry compares to other notable Boston ones in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about his revealing article about the Patriots’ offensive dysfunction this past season and how the team fixes its issues going forward (27:20). Finally, Brian takes a call and offers up a few optimistic notes on the Red Sox (56:50).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Andrew Callahan

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

