Jaylen Brown Bounces Back, and Andrew Callahan on Patriots Dysfunction

Brian breaks down the Celtics’ overtime win against the Lakers

By Brian Barrett
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian breaks down the thrilling Celtics overtime win over the Lakers, Jaylen Brown’s impressive performance down the stretch, and how the Celtics-Lakers rivalry compares to other notable Boston ones in recent years (0:30). Then, he chats with The Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about his revealing article about the Patriots’ offensive dysfunction this past season and how the team fixes its issues going forward (27:20). Finally, Brian takes a call and offers up a few optimistic notes on the Red Sox (56:50).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Andrew Callahan
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

