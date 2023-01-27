Surviving in ‘The Last of Us’ Universe, Reading Recommendations, ‘Doctor Who’ Prep, and More Mailbag!



Mal and Joanna answer a bunch of your mailbag questions and tackle your burning theories about what they love to see in the world of fandom.

Mal’s Book Recommendations

The Great American Novel (Philip Roth)

Watership Down (Richard Adams)

The works of Ursula K. Le Guin

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (Gabrielle Zevin)

Project Hail Mary (Andy Weir)

The House in the Cerulean Sea (TJ Klune)

The Once and Future Witches (Alix E. Harrow)

This Is How You Lose the Time War (Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone)

Station Eleven (Emily St. John Mandel)

Adapt: Fairyland novels (Catherynne M. Valente)

Reboot: The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy series (Douglas Adams)

Jo’s Book Recommendations

The Unchangeable Spots of Leopards (Christopher Jansma)

All the Birds in the Sky (Charlie Jane Anders)

Carry On (Rainbow Rowell)

Circe (Madeline Miller)

Night Watch (Terry Pratchett)

Dealing with Dragons (Harcourt Brace)

Fire (Kristen Cashore)

Bitter Blue (Kristen Cashore)

Any Way the Wind Blows (Simon Snow)

