Nora Princiotti on the NFL, Damar Hamlin, and Tom Brady. Plus: Jason Gay Toasts Billy Packer.

Bryan is joined by Nora Princiotti a few weeks before the Super Bowl to unpack NFL playoff media topics, ranging from Colts owner Jim Irsay potentially hiring Jeff Saturday to Tom Brady thanking beat writers after his last game of the season (0:00). Then, Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay joins to remember the legendary sports announcer Billy Packer and discuss how his career transformed college basketball (0:00).
Host: Bryan Curtis
Guests: Nora Princiotti and Jason Gay
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
