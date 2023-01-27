 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Conference Championship Betting Preview

Warren and House explain why this week is a teaser’s paradise

By Warren Sharp and Joe House
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Warren and House kick things off by looking at the line movement for Bengals-Chiefs and sharing what caused it (2:00). Then, they explain why this week is a teaser’s paradise (8:00), before handicapping the AFC game while trying to predict how effective Patrick Mahomes will be with his ankle injury (11:00). Next, they move on to the NFC and explain what the 49ers will need to do to keep the Eagles pass rush away from Brock Purdy (30:00). Finally, they close the show by choosing this week’s Betting Buddy (56:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

