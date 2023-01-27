Conference Championship Round Preview

Danny, Ben, and Steven start by previewing the AFC championship between the Bengals and Chiefs. They talk about Joe Burrow’s development and what to expect from Patrick Mahomes after the ankle injury. Then they preview the NFC championship between the Niners and Eagles (30:38) and discuss how a bunch of the different star-studded matchups might end.
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
