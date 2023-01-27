 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Conference Championship Round Preview

The guys also discuss how a bunch of the different star-studded matchups might end

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jacksonville Jaguars v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Danny, Ben, and Steven start by previewing the AFC championship between the Bengals and Chiefs. They talk about Joe Burrow’s development and what to expect from Patrick Mahomes after the ankle injury. Then they preview the NFC championship between the Niners and Eagles (30:38) and discuss how a bunch of the different star-studded matchups might end.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Sixers Beat Nets and Sweep West Coast Trip

Chris and Raheem discuss whether the NBA needs rivalries to bring some life into the regular season

By Chris Ryan and Raheem Palmer

The Four Biggest Story Lines Heading Into the Oscars

Is there even a Best Picture favorite? And what is Andrea Riseborough doing here?

By Keith Phipps

Are the Wolves Stunting Anthony Edwards’s Growth?

Minnesota’s star guard has all the talent in the world, but no space to utilize it. Can he evolve into an offensive motherboard like Luka? Or will growing pains deter that trajectory?

By Michael Pina

All-Star Starters, NBA Rivals Week, and Absurd Trade Values

The guys also get into James Dolan’s interview discussing Madison Square Garden’s use of facial recognition

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

How AI Could Change Apple and Google, Writing and Music, and Everything Else

Ben and Derek talk about ChatGPT, Stable Diffusion, the state of generative AI, and how the biggest tech companies will try to use these new tools

By Derek Thompson

Supreme Scorers, the Evolution of Rivalry Week, and Dissecting the Latest NBA Drama

Austin and Pausha also pay their respects to Kobe and Gigi Bryant, as well as the seven others who lost their lives three years ago

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi