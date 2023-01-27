A Conversation With Michael Smith and Some Bulls

The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show with a personal letter to Zach LaVine after yet another Bulls loss, this time to the Hornets (05:43). Also, the crew briefly discuss this weekend’s slate of conference championship games in the NFL and pick who’s going to the Super Bowl. Next, Michael Smith from Peacock’s Brother From Another joins the show to discuss his career in sports media, why he believes in helping minorities, his SportsCenter run with Jemele Hill, appreciating fans and critics, and more (31:44).
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Michael Smith
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
