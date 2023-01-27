 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks Edge Celtics Late, Jets Hire Hackett and Football Fridays

Plus, previewing the NFL conference championship games

By John Jastremski
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


(1:02) — KNICKS: The Knicks beat the league-best Boston Celtics after another great Julius Randle performance. Plus, James Dolan’s latest interview.
(5:48) — JETS: The Jets hire former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator. Will his ties to Aaron Rodgers lure the four-time MVP to NY?
(11:42) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Jets, and Giants.
(26:41) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B. are back to make their picks for the conference championship games in Old School–New School.
(50:42) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in the conference title games.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno and Art DiCesare
Producer: Stefan Anderson

