Knicks Edge Celtics Late, Jets Hire Hackett and Football Fridays



(1:02) — KNICKS: The Knicks beat the league-best Boston Celtics after another great Julius Randle performance. Plus, James Dolan’s latest interview.

(5:48) — JETS: The Jets hire former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator. Will his ties to Aaron Rodgers lure the four-time MVP to NY?

(11:42) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks, Jets, and Giants.

(26:41) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B. are back to make their picks for the conference championship games in Old School–New School.

(50:42) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in the conference title games.

