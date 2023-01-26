Conor McGregor Hints at TUF Return, and UFC London Ticket Debacle

With Ariel on the road, Petesy, Chuck, and TST take you through the biggest story lines of the week in MMA! On today’s episode, the lads discuss:
• If we really believe Conor McGregor will make his return this year by coaching on The Ultimate Fighter like he mentioned in an Instagram post earlier this week (4:24)
• Whether any potential opponent in the UFC could motivate McGregor to slip out of his satin sheets and return to old form
• Price gouging for tickets to UFC 286 in London and what this says about the current disconnect between the UFC and its fan base (20:53)
• 3PAC’s latest MMA pound-for-pound rankings, which you can read here (47:30)
Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
