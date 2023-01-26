 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How an Indie Film Becomes an Oscar Winner

Matt talks to Michael Barker about Sony’s ability to discover Oscar-level movies at film festivals and whether being able to make money off of small movies is doomed for extinction

By Matthew Belloni
Kering Talks Women In Motion Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering


Live from Sundance, Matt is joined by Michael Barker, the copresident and cofounder of Sony Pictures Classics, to discuss Sony’s ability to discover Oscar-level movies at film festivals and whether the business of making money off of small movies is doomed for extinction. Michael details how Sony Classics has pivoted to survive, his pitch to filmmakers these days, and how to take a Sundance film all the way to the Oscars.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Michael Barker
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

