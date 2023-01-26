How an Indie Film Becomes an Oscar Winner



Live from Sundance, Matt is joined by Michael Barker, the copresident and cofounder of Sony Pictures Classics, to discuss Sony’s ability to discover Oscar-level movies at film festivals and whether the business of making money off of small movies is doomed for extinction. Michael details how Sony Classics has pivoted to survive, his pitch to filmmakers these days, and how to take a Sundance film all the way to the Oscars.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Michael Barker

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

