The Season Premiere of ‘The Bachelor’ With Lindsay Jones, and a Special One-on-One Interview With Zach Shallcross

On this special episode of Bachelor Party, Juliet is joined by Ringer editor Lindsay Jones to discuss the premiere episode of Season 27 of The Bachelor, covering all the standout women, Zach, and the drama. Then, Juliet is joined by the Bachelor himself for an exclusive one-on-one interview with Zach Shallcross to discuss his experience filming and to get to know him a little better (24:36).
Host: Juliet Litman
Guests: Lindsay Jones, Zach Shallcross
Producer: Jade Whaley
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
