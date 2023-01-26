Tom Brady’s Next Team, and the QB Draft Ripple Effect



Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys debate where Tom Brady lands next season as they break down the quarterback situations around the NFL as they pertain to the upcoming draft (1:01). Then, they close with a couple of emails and America’s favorite segment, “Two Jargons, One Lie” (50:22).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

