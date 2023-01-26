Bengals Back to the Super Bowl? Patrick Mahomes’s “Flu” Game?

Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Austin Gayle to predict the biggest story lines following championship Sunday, including Kyle Shanahan’s game management (9:00), quarterbacks playing on rookie deals (27:00), and what the future holds for Sean Payton (36:00). Finally, they close the show by answering mailbag questions (45:00).
Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.
Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Austin Gayle
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS