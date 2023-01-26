 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals Back to the Super Bowl? Patrick Mahomes’s “Flu” Game?

Plus, predicting Monday morning headlines

By Sheil Kapadia and Austin Gayle
Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Austin Gayle to predict the biggest story lines following championship Sunday, including Kyle Shanahan’s game management (9:00), quarterbacks playing on rookie deals (27:00), and what the future holds for Sean Payton (36:00). Finally, they close the show by answering mailbag questions (45:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Austin Gayle
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

