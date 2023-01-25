 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFC Championship Game Preview With Rob “Stats” Guerrera

The guys take a deeper dive into the matchup but with a San Francisco 49ers view

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers


Ben and Sheil have yet another preview for you, but this time they’ve called up Rob “Stats” Guerrera of Gold Standard. They take a deeper dive into the matchup but with a 49ers view. How does Nick Sirianni stack up against Kyle Shanahan? Will Christian McCaffrey be effective vs. the Eagles run defense? Who on the Eagles defense will the 49ers target? Are the 49ers susceptible to the deep ball against Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith? We answer those questions and more!

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Robert “Stats” Guerrera
Producer: Cliff Augustin

