NFC Championship Game Preview With Rob “Stats” Guerrera

Ben and Sheil have yet another preview for you, but this time they’ve called up Rob “Stats” Guerrera of Gold Standard. They take a deeper dive into the matchup but with a 49ers view. How does Nick Sirianni stack up against Kyle Shanahan? Will Christian McCaffrey be effective vs. the Eagles run defense? Who on the Eagles defense will the 49ers target? Are the 49ers susceptible to the deep ball against Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith? We answer those questions and more!
Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Robert “Stats” Guerrera
Producer: Cliff Augustin
