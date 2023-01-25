 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aaron Rodgers to the Jets?

Plus, the Knicks snap their losing streak and Pat Leonard previews the Giants’ offseason

By John Jastremski
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images


(2:00) — GIANTS: The Giants have to answer two big questions in the offseason: Will they re-sign Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley?
(4:14) — JETS: Reports have linked Aaron Rodgers to only AFC teams. Will the Jets take the big swing?
(6:05) — KNICKS: Behind Julius Randle’s 36-point performance, the Knicks snap their losing streak as they head into a brutal part of the schedule.
(12:12) — CALLS: Callers talk Baseball Hall of Fame.
(14:40) — PAT LEONARD: NY Daily News reporter Pat Leonard joins the show to recap the Giants’ season, how the Schoen-Daboll regime has worked, and what the Giants will do with Jones and Barkley.
(36:53) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Pat Leonard
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

