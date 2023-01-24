How the Shocking Andrea Riseborough Oscar Nomination Happened

Matt is joined by Dani Weinstein, a veteran communications executive and marketer, to break down the savvy marketing campaign behind Andrea Riseborough’s surprise Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in the movie To Leslie. Dani has been in the trenches of Oscar campaigns for years and helps detail how Riseborough’s unique campaign contributed to a nomination. They discuss how social media has changed the modern Oscar campaign and speculate if Riseborough’s nomination playbook has forever changed the strategy of the Oscar campaign.
Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Dani Weinstein
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
