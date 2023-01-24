Recapping the Divisional Round and Looking Ahead to Championship Sunday

This week, the East Coast Bias boys begin by looking back at last weekend to see what went wrong for the Cowboys and Bills (1:00). Then, they turn their attention to Sunday’s slate and try to determine how much Patrick Mahomes’s injury should affect this line (17:00) before explaining why this could be the week Brock Purdy’s run comes to an end (29:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their favorite basketball bets across college and the NBA (42:00).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
Subscribe: Spotify