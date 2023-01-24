 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Recapping the Divisional Round and Looking Ahead to Championship Sunday

The East Coast Bias boys make predictions for the NFL’s championship games and share their NBA and college basketball bets

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


This week, the East Coast Bias boys begin by looking back at last weekend to see what went wrong for the Cowboys and Bills (1:00). Then, they turn their attention to Sunday’s slate and try to determine how much Patrick Mahomes’s injury should affect this line (17:00) before explaining why this could be the week Brock Purdy’s run comes to an end (29:00). Finally, they close the show by sharing their favorite basketball bets across college and the NBA (42:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

