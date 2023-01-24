 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Get Off Dak’s Back! Plus: Joe Burrow’s Window, Bad Bills Overreactions, and More Big Takeaways From the Divisional-Round Weekend

Sheil and Ben share their reactions to the NFL’s divisional-round action

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images


Sheil and Ben share their reactions to the NFL’s divisional-round action, starting their conversation by explaining why Dak Prescott wasn’t the only reason for the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers on Sunday. Sheil then details how Joe Burrow is always right, and Ben breaks down how San Francisco will benefit from surviving Brock Purdy’s worst game as a starter (17:12). Next, they swat down all of the negative Bills hysteria and speculate on Aaron Rodgers’s next move (37:23). They end the pod by giving some love to Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo (1:01:28).

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

