 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The George Santos Fib-O-Meter, Shannon Sharpe, and the Chorizo Pun Mystery

Plus, breaking down the Dallas Cowboys content machine

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by David Becker for The Washington Post


Bryan and David begin the week talking about the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers and discuss the role they play as a content machine (0:34). Then, they break down and rate the multitude of fibs told by U.S. Representative George Santos (7:17), before weighing in on Shannon Sharpe’s altercation with Memphis Grizzlies players at the L.A. Lakers game last week (26:40) and highlighting New Jersey restaurant Meemom’s and their pun-y menu item “Chorizo Me Crazy” (37:06). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Press Box

The Latest

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2. Plus, Apple TV’s Marketing Strategy and Netflix Is Ready for Another ‘Squid Game.’

Chris and Andy discuss the new Apple TV+ ad starring Timothée Chalamet

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

NFL Divisional-Round Review, Topps Finest Quality Issues, and New Releases﻿

Mike and Jesse also make their picks for the conference championships

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

Media Distortion and Lobster vs. Crab

Plus, Dave and Chris go over everything Dave ate in Boston

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

The Rui Hachimura Trade Doesn’t Move the Needle for the Lakers

Los Angeles exchanged Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks for size and scoring on the wing, but the team will need more help if it wants to contend in 2023

By Zach Kram

Which Legend Do You Want to See on ‘Raw 30’?

Including some love for Brutus "The Barber" Beefcake

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Bandido Helps Bryan Danielson Experience His Lucha Dream

Elsewhere, the Banger Bros and the Viking Raiders have a fistfight and Adam Priest tries to win back his ACTION title

By Phil Schneider