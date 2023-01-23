The George Santos Fib-O-Meter, Shannon Sharpe, and the Chorizo Pun Mystery



Bryan and David begin the week talking about the Dallas Cowboys’ playoff loss against the San Francisco 49ers and discuss the role they play as a content machine (0:34). Then, they break down and rate the multitude of fibs told by U.S. Representative George Santos (7:17), before weighing in on Shannon Sharpe’s altercation with Memphis Grizzlies players at the L.A. Lakers game last week (26:40) and highlighting New Jersey restaurant Meemom’s and their pun-y menu item “Chorizo Me Crazy” (37:06). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS