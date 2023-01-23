 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Eagles Will Face the 49ers for a Chance to Play in the Super Bowl

Sheil and Ben give some immediate matchup thoughts on how the NFC championship game will play out

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


The 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night and will face the Eagles next weekend at the Linc for a chance to play in the Super Bowl. Sheil and Ben are back with some immediate matchup thoughts on how this one will play out. What should the Eagles’ scheme be to stop the vaunted 49ers offense led by “Mr. Irrelevant,” Brock Purdy? How does the Eagles offense stack up against a ferocious 49ers defense that loves to hit? Plus, we try to get Cliff and Sheil jobs at Temple University.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin

