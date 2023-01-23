The Eagles Will Face the 49ers for a Chance to Play in the Super Bowl

The 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night and will face the Eagles next weekend at the Linc for a chance to play in the Super Bowl. Sheil and Ben are back with some immediate matchup thoughts on how this one will play out. What should the Eagles’ scheme be to stop the vaunted 49ers offense led by “Mr. Irrelevant,” Brock Purdy? How does the Eagles offense stack up against a ferocious 49ers defense that loves to hit? Plus, we try to get Cliff and Sheil jobs at Temple University.
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Subscribe: Spotify