 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Divisional-Round Recap: Bengals Cruise Past the Bills, and the Niners Shut Down the Cowboys

Nora, Steven, and Ben discuss the 49ers offense and the Bengals’ impressive victory

By Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


Nora, Steven, and Ben recap the Sunday divisional games, starting with the Niners defense leading the way to a 19-12 victory. They talk about both offenses struggling to score and what’s next for the Cowboys (1:28). Then, they discuss the Bengals’ impressive road victory over the Bills. They talk about the Bengals’ impressive defense, Josh Allen’s struggles, a look ahead to Bengals-Chiefs, and more (30:08).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Potential Playoff Runs and Dunk Contest Disruptions, Plus Mid-Season Awards

Austin and Pausha discuss how certain teams should handle their playoff aspirations when they’re in that middle ground of tanking or making a run

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

Divisional-Round Winners and Losers

The guys also debate who was the true no. 1 overall winner from this weekend

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly

Can the Bears Build Like a Champion?

Jason brings on Laurence Holmes to discuss the Bears’ plans for the offseason, the importance of hiring Kevin Warren, and more

By Jason Goff

‘Vox Machina’ Season 2 Premiere

Plus, embarking on a new Dungeons & Dragons journey

By Jomi Adeniran and Steve Ahlman

The 24 Players Who Deserve to Make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Breaking down my official starters ballot for Salt Lake City and my bench selections for the East and West

By Michael Pina

Winners and Losers of the NFL’s Divisional Round

The Cowboys drew up the worst trick play of the season in their loss to the 49ers, while the Bengals offensive line was surprisingly effective against the Bills. Plus, kickers making tackles and QBs losing contact lenses! Here are our winners and losers from the divisional round of the playoffs.

By Rodger Sherman