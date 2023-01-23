Sunday Divisional-Round Recap: Bengals Cruise Past the Bills, and the Niners Shut Down the Cowboys

Nora, Steven, and Ben recap the Sunday divisional games, starting with the Niners defense leading the way to a 19-12 victory. They talk about both offenses struggling to score and what’s next for the Cowboys (1:28). Then, they discuss the Bengals’ impressive road victory over the Bills. They talk about the Bengals’ impressive defense, Josh Allen’s struggles, a look ahead to Bengals-Chiefs, and more (30:08).
Hosts: Nora Princiotti, Steven Ruiz, and Ben Solak
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
