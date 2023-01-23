Divisional-Round Winners and Losers



We recap the NFL’s divisional round by giving out our awards for biggest winners and losers, starting off with Dak Prescott’s inexcusable game in another playoff loss to the 49ers, the need for the Bills to acquire more talent after a poor showing in a loss to the Bengals, the Eagles’ dominance against the Giants, and the massive impact of Patrick Mahomes’s injury that overshadowed the Chiefs’ victory over the Jags. Also, we debate who was the true no. 1 overall winner from this weekend.

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts