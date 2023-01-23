Can the Bears Build Like a Champion?

The Full Go returns for its 200th episode as Jason brings on Laurence Holmes to discuss the NFL playoffs and how the postseason affects the Bears going forward. They also discuss the probable misstep of hiring Matt Eberflus over Brian Daboll, the Bears’ plans for the offseason, the importance of hiring Kevin Warren, and more. They wrap the interview by sharing a moment to honor Chicago radio legend Lin Brehmer, who passed away after a long battle with cancer.
Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Laurence Holmes
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
