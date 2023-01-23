 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Divisional Weekend Recap, How the Giants Get Better, and Calls

JJ discusses how New York can bounce back after its loss to Philadelphia

By John Jastremski
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


(0:50) — DIVISIONAL ROUND: JJ recaps the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and looks ahead to championship weekend.
(10:55) — GIANTS: The Giants were outclassed by the Eagles on Saturday and now have to make pivotal offseason moves in order to compete with the top talent in the NFL.
(16:07) — CALLS: Callers talk NFL playoffs and the Giants.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

The Dak Prescott Roller Coaster Reaches a New Low

One week, Prescott can look perfect. The next, he’s throwing two picks in a divisional-round loss to the 49ers. How will the Cowboys continue to navigate life with their expensive, inconsistent quarterback?

By Riley McAtee

‘The Last of Us’ Episode 2 Recap

Plus, Charles surprises Van with a pair of new segments

By Charles Holmes and Van Lathan

There Will Be No Fairy Tale Ending for the Bills

Damar Hamlin’s return to the stadium in a Buffalo blizzard was storybook stuff for the Bills. But Joe Burrow and the Bengals had their own perfect script in a dominant AFC divisional-round win.

By Danny Heifetz

Should the C’s Stand Pat at the Trade Deadline? Plus, Chad Finn on the New Red Sox NESN Booth.

Brian also recaps the Celtics’ win over the Raptors

By Brian Barrett

Keiji Muto’s Grand Journey as the Great Muta

The Great Muta wasn’t Keiji Muto’s first gimmick, but it became his greatest. Here’s how Muto grew Muta’s legacy, from "the Pearl of the Orient" to the Shining Wizard.

By Phil Schneider

THE GIANTS’ SEASON ENDS IN THE DIVISIONAL ROUND

JJ returns to Spotify Live to discuss the Giants’ 31-7 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs

By John Jastremski