Divisional Weekend Recap, How the Giants Get Better, and Calls



(0:50) — DIVISIONAL ROUND: JJ recaps the divisional round of the NFL playoffs and looks ahead to championship weekend.

(10:55) — GIANTS: The Giants were outclassed by the Eagles on Saturday and now have to make pivotal offseason moves in order to compete with the top talent in the NFL.

(16:07) — CALLS: Callers talk NFL playoffs and the Giants.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the listener line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify