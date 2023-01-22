 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles Blow Out Giants to Advance to the NFC Championship Game

Sheil and Ben discuss the Eagles’ overall dominance from both sides of the ball

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


The Philadelphia Eagles advance through to the NFC championship game after beating the New York Giants in the divisional round on Saturday night, 38-7. Sheil and Ben discuss the overall dominance from both sides of the ball, then debate which opponent the Eagles should want to face next: the Dallas Cowboys or the San Francisco 49ers. Plus, Nick Sirianni has fully embraced Philadelphia, and we are here for it. Hit us up using the hashtag #RingerPhilly

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia & Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Play

Sweet Dreams to Glover Teixeira’s legendary career

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall discuss Jamahal Hill’s UFC 283 win and say goodbye to Glover Teixeira, who retired in the cage following his loss to Hill

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

UFC 283 Reaction: Jamahal Hill Finds His Answer, Glover Teixeira’s Lasting Legacy, and Brandon Moreno Ends the Rivalry

Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy take to Spotify Live to offer instant reaction and analysis to the first pay-per-view of 2023

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Saturday Divisional Round Recap: Chiefs Win Despite Mahomes Injury, Eagles Soar Past Giants

Nora and Steven discuss how Steve Spagnuolo’s defense stifled the Jaguars’ offensive game plan

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Even on One Leg, Patrick Mahomes Would Not Be Denied

The Chiefs dispatched the Jaguars despite their quarterback suffering an ankle injury early in the first quarter. But the AFC championship game—whether it’s against the Bills or the Bengals—will provide a more difficult test if Mahomes remains hobbled.

By Danny Heifetz

Van Lathan Jr. on ‘Fat, Crazy, and Tired: Tales From the Trenches of Transformation’

Van Lathan Jr. discusses his new book, perseverance in the face of adversity, and so much more

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Uncut Gems: Five Lesser-Known Jay Briscoe Matches

A.k.a some under-the-radar classics featuring Jay Briscoe wrestling without his brother Mark, teaming up with his brother Mark, and even taking on his brother Mark!

By Phil Schneider