Eagles Blow Out Giants to Advance to the NFC Championship Game

The Philadelphia Eagles advance through to the NFC championship game after beating the New York Giants in the divisional round on Saturday night, 38-7. Sheil and Ben discuss the overall dominance from both sides of the ball, then debate which opponent the Eagles should want to face next: the Dallas Cowboys or the San Francisco 49ers. Plus, Nick Sirianni has fully embraced Philadelphia, and we are here for it. Hit us up using the hashtag #RingerPhilly
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia & Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Subscribe: Spotify