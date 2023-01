Joanna and Mal take you on a guided tour of their “Tropes Course” and, in honor of The Last of Us, examines the trope of the Lone Wolf and the Cub (09:19). They talk about the dynamics of travelers and the ones they protect—often on paths of redemption, revenge, and adventure.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman

Social: Jomi Adeniran

Addition Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

