Trossard to Arsenal, Man City “Lack the Fire,” Two Troubling Stories, and Thoughts on ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka to chat about Leandro Trossard joining Arsenal from Brighton ahead of Arsenal’s game against Manchester United

By Ian Wright and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Arsenal Unveil New Signing Leandro Trossard Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka to chat about Leandro Trossard joining Arsenal from Brighton ahead of Arsenal’s game against Manchester United (02:35) and Manchester City’s win over the Spurs (16:16). Then they discuss the troubling John Yems investigation (24:33) and Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir’s maternity pay ruling against Lyon (34:49). Finally, there’s some fun film stuff, as the gang went to see ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ this week, and they give their thoughts on what they saw (41:45). Warning: contains spoilers!

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Carl Anka
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

