Divisional-Round Betting Preview



Warren and House begin this week’s show by recapping the wild-card round (1:00) and explaining why Super Bowl futures don’t have much value now (12:00). Then, Warren shares what the Chiefs need to do to cover the number against the Jaguars (17:00) and why the Giants defense has been disappointing as of late (31:00). Next, House makes his case for the Bengals (44:00), and they discuss Brock Purdy’s toughest challenge yet (64:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (76:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Joe House

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

