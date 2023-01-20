UFC 283 Preview: Glover’s Last Stand (?), Shogun Rua Memories, and Why Figgy-Moreno 4 Is Different



Early Friday morning on Spotify Live, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall are here to break down the top UFC 283 story lines, discussing:

• If this will be Glover Teixeira’s final UFC fight whether he wins or loses the light heavyweight title fight (12:24)

• Whether the winner of the main event is guaranteed a fight with former champion Jiri Prochazka (23:30)

• Why the fourth fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno is different from (and more intriguing than!) their previous three matchups (26:46)

• Favorite moments from the career of Shogun Rua, who fights for the final time tomorrow evening (43:54)

Plus, calls from the fans (1:05:00)!

Next episode: Saturday, January 21, immediately after Teixeira vs. Hill ends. For the best experience, listen on the Spotify Live app. Otherwise, follow The Ringer MMA Show exclusively on Spotify to hear the guys react in real time.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

