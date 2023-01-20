Ben Solak Previews Giants-Eagles, and the Knicks Lose Robinson



(1:00) — GIANTS: The Giants look to extend their magical season as they head to Philly for a divisional-round matchup with the Eagles.

(8:00) — KNICKS: The Knicks are without Mitchell Robinson for at least a month and have to find some answers on their bench.

(9:28) — CALLS: Callers talk Knicks and Giants.

(16:41) — BEN SOLAK: The Ringer’s Ben Solak joins the show to discuss the Brian Daboll COY campaign, Daniel Jones, and his prediction for Giants-Eagles.

(39:19) — OLD SCHOOL–NEW SCHOOL: JJ and Joe B. are back to make their picks for the divisional round in Old School–New School.

(68:09) — ART DICESARE: Handicapper Art DiCesare grades Joe and JJ’s picks, gives his best bets, and tells you what to stay away from in the divisional round.

