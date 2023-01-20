1,700-Year-Old Wine, East Coast In-N-Outs, and a Blind Wine Taste Test



This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on gas stoves, react to Shakira’s jam detective skills, and explain why they won’t miss Sierra Mist. For this week’s Taste Test, they try cheap, intermediate, and expensive bottles of cabernet sauvignon to see whether they can taste the difference. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and answer some listener-submitted voicemails.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

