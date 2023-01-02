Eagles-Saints Postgame Reaction: Has the Panic Level Risen?



The Gardner Minshew–led Eagles fell short of clinching the no. 1 seed and home-field throughout the playoffs yet again after the Eagles lost an ugly one to the Saints. Should Birds fans be panicking even more heading into the Week 18 matchup against the Giants? The defense let up only 13 points, but is there more that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon can do outside of relying on the pass rush? Plus, Ben and Sheil take a deeper dive into the MVP discussion. Does Jalen Hurts still have a chance to win the award?

How concerned are you, Eagles fans? Leave us a voicemail at 215-315-7982.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

