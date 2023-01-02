 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Saints Postgame Reaction: Has the Panic Level Risen?

Ben and Sheil discuss Philly’s ugly game and what to expect next week against the Giants

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
New Orleans Saints v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images


The Gardner Minshew–led Eagles fell short of clinching the no. 1 seed and home-field throughout the playoffs yet again after the Eagles lost an ugly one to the Saints. Should Birds fans be panicking even more heading into the Week 18 matchup against the Giants? The defense let up only 13 points, but is there more that defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon can do outside of relying on the pass rush? Plus, Ben and Sheil take a deeper dive into the MVP discussion. Does Jalen Hurts still have a chance to win the award?

How concerned are you, Eagles fans? Leave us a voicemail at 215-315-7982.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Subscribe: Spotify

