 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles-Giants Divisional Round Full Preview

Later discussed: thoughts on Nick Sirianni’s pizza place choices after he had Giants Twitter in an uproar

By Ben Solak
Tennessee Titans v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


We are just two days away from the Eagles facing division rival New York Giants for the third time this season, with a trip to the NFC championship on the line. Sheil was feeling under the weather, so we called up Brandon Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, SB Nation, and BGN Radio to give his thoughts on how the highly anticipated matchup will play out. Will Wink Martindale’s heavily blitz-oriented defense have an effect on Jalen Hurts? How will Lane Johnson look playing through a core injury? Plus, we investigate Nick Sirianni’s pizza place choices after he had Giants Twitter in an uproar.

Host: Ben Solak
Guest: Brandon Gowton, SB Nation
Producer: Cliff Augustin

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Bills-Bengals Rematch, All In on Cowboys, and Best Teasers

JJ and Raheem explain why they’re picking the Dallas Cowboys over the San Francisco 49ers

By John Jastremski and Raheem Palmer

Cinematic Indigestion and Fantasy Slam

David and Kaz also pay their respects to Jay Briscoe

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Jay Briscoe Was the Foundation Ring of Honor Was Built On

The 38-year-old wrestler’s death brings a tragic early end to one of the most storied tag team pairings of the past two decades

By Oliver Lee Bateman

Palace’s Spectacular Late Draw, the Yems Case, Gunnarsdóttir’s Landmark Ruling, and Everton’s Continued Struggles

Musa and Ryan also do a quick roundup of the FA Cup replays

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

Troy Deeney on His Encounter with Harry Maguire’s Agent and Why He Won’t Do Talksport Anymore

Troy also talks about his time in the Championship with Birmingham

By Ben Foster

The Chaos of Politics With Charlie Pierce

Bakari talks to Charlie about his journey from forest ranger to journalist, Merrick Garland and the investigation of President Biden, and the chaos to expect from House Republicans and the 2024 election

By Bakari Sellers