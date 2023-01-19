Eagles-Giants Divisional Round Full Preview



We are just two days away from the Eagles facing division rival New York Giants for the third time this season, with a trip to the NFC championship on the line. Sheil was feeling under the weather, so we called up Brandon Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, SB Nation, and BGN Radio to give his thoughts on how the highly anticipated matchup will play out. Will Wink Martindale’s heavily blitz-oriented defense have an effect on Jalen Hurts? How will Lane Johnson look playing through a core injury? Plus, we investigate Nick Sirianni’s pizza place choices after he had Giants Twitter in an uproar.

Host: Ben Solak

Guest: Brandon Gowton, SB Nation

Producer: Cliff Augustin

