The Most Important Lessons Learned From Past Drafts



Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys open with a brief look ahead at the Giants-Eagles playoff matchup (1:20). Next, they discuss a handful of takeaways and lessons learned from previous drafts (2:52). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment, “Two Jargons, One Lie” (26:44).

