The Most Important Lessons Learned From Past Drafts

The guys open with a brief look ahead at the Giants-Eagles playoff matchup, and then they discuss a handful of takeaways and lessons learned from previous drafts

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
NFL: JAN 08 Giants at Eagles Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, the guys open with a brief look ahead at the Giants-Eagles playoff matchup (1:20). Next, they discuss a handful of takeaways and lessons learned from previous drafts (2:52). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment, “Two Jargons, One Lie” (26:44).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

