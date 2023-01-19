 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Talking Wastewater Treatment With an Expert, and Ranking the Best Eating Cities in the U.S.

Plus, Dave and Chris talk about the benefits and drawbacks of induction cooking

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Dave and Chris are first joined by environmental wastewater treatment expert Marylee Santoro to discuss how sewage systems work and what can go wrong. Then, they talk about the recent wave of laws banning gas lines in new buildings, and the benefits and drawbacks of induction cooking, before ranking the best eating cities in the U.S.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Marylee Santoro
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Aleya Zenieris, and Gabi Marler

