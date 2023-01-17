 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daniel Jones on His First Playoff Win and Preparing for the Eagles

Plus, Danny Heifetz on the Giants playing with house money

By John Jastremski and Danny Heifetz
Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images


(8:42) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to recap his breakout performance against the Vikings in the wild-card win, discuss facing the Eagles for a third time, and urge JJ to rejoin the Giants bandwagon.
(26:13) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz joins the show to discuss how Brian Daboll and Co. have reshaped this Giants roster, go over keys for a Giants victory in Philly, and recap the wild-card weekend.
(47:44) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Danny Heifetz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

