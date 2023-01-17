Daniel Jones on His First Playoff Win and Preparing for the Eagles



(8:42) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to recap his breakout performance against the Vikings in the wild-card win, discuss facing the Eagles for a third time, and urge JJ to rejoin the Giants bandwagon.

(26:13) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz joins the show to discuss how Brian Daboll and Co. have reshaped this Giants roster, go over keys for a Giants victory in Philly, and recap the wild-card weekend.

(47:44) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Daniel Jones and Danny Heifetz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

