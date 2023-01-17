‘The Last of Us’ Series Premiere Deep Dive



Joanna and Mallory dive deep into the premiere of HBO’s new series The Last of Us. They start with an overview of the franchise and their relationships with it (5:24). Then, they go through everything that happens in the episode, from the cold open set in 1968 to the introduction of Joel and eventually Tess and Ellie in 2023 (25:35). Later, they talk about some of their favorite Easter eggs from the episode (1:50:31).

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

