Judgment Day Fits, Charlotte’s Babyface Turn, and Things Dip Is Done With

Plus, reacting to the latest episode of ‘Young Rock’

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
The normal trio is back! On today’s episode, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip gather to discuss:

  • The latest information on the speculated sale of WWE (2:45)
  • Dip’s prediction for when the Rock will make his return (9:25)
  • The latest episode of Young Rock and its deep dive into pro wrestling history (17:20)
  • The Judgment Day’s gear from Raw (25:48)

Plus, mailbag and things that upset Dip these days. Hint: not turbulence!

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

