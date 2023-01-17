Judgment Day Fits, Charlotte’s Babyface Turn, and Things Dip Is Done With

The normal trio is back! On today’s episode, Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip gather to discuss:
- The latest information on the speculated sale of WWE (2:45)
- Dip’s prediction for when the Rock will make his return (9:25)
- The latest episode of Young Rock and its deep dive into pro wrestling history (17:20)
- The Judgment Day’s gear from Raw (25:48)
Plus, mailbag and things that upset Dip these days. Hint: not turbulence!
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
