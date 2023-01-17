Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Is Good. Really. Plus: Tom Brady, Mike Tirico, and Netflix’s New Tennis Doc.



Bryan is joined by author and Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay to discuss Prince Harry’s new memoir, Spare. They weigh in on the American interest in the royals and highlight a few disclosures that stood out in the memoir (1:44). Later, they recap the wild-card playoff round and touch on what could have been Brady’s last game as a player and his potential future at Fox (27:40) before diving into Netflix’s newest documentary series on tennis, Break Point, and discussing the possible impact it could have on the sport (48:38). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and Jason Gay Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guest: Jason Gay

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

