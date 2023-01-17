 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tatum Taking Over as the Face of Boston. Plus, Zack Cox on the Patriots’ Offseason.

Brian also recaps the Bruins’ rout of the Flyers on Monday and discusses the news that Sox pitcher Connor Seabold was traded to the Rockies

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images


Brian breaks down Jayson Tatum’s 51-point game in the Celtics’ win over the Hornets on MLK Day and makes the case for Tatum as the most important athlete in Boston (0:15). Then, he chats with NESN’s Zack Cox about the Patriots’ offseason needs, Mac Jones’s future with the team, how the Pats might use their cap space in free agency, and more (19:30). Finally, Brian offers up a few more Celtics nuggets, recaps the B’s rout of the Flyers Monday, and discusses the news that Sox pitcher Connor Seabold was traded to the Rockies (49:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Zack Cox
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

