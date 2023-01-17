Tatum Taking Over as the Face of Boston. Plus, Zack Cox on the Patriots’ Offseason.



Brian breaks down Jayson Tatum’s 51-point game in the Celtics’ win over the Hornets on MLK Day and makes the case for Tatum as the most important athlete in Boston (0:15). Then, he chats with NESN’s Zack Cox about the Patriots’ offseason needs, Mac Jones’s future with the team, how the Pats might use their cap space in free agency, and more (19:30). Finally, Brian offers up a few more Celtics nuggets, recaps the B’s rout of the Flyers Monday, and discusses the news that Sox pitcher Connor Seabold was traded to the Rockies (49:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Zack Cox

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

